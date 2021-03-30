Royal FamilyKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Kirsten Dunst Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are expecting their second child. Scroll on to learn how the actress announced the baby news.

Kirsten Dunst is going to be a mother of two.

The 38-year-old actress announced in the Director's Issue of W magazine that she and Jesse Plemons are expecting their second child. The Bring It On alum bared her baby bump in a set of photos for the magazine.

"Every shot was on the floor," Dunst joked to the publication. "I was like, ‘I can't get up.' I felt like Urkel."

The announcement brought back memories to when Dunst was pregnant with her first child, Ennis. As fans will recall, the Spider-Man star revealed the baby news in Rodarte's 2018 campaign. Fast-forward a few years later, and she has once again called on her designer pals Laura and Kate Mulleavy to share that another little one is on the way. 

According to W, the brand's founders created a custom white lace dress for the photo shoot. In fact, the publication noted the ensemble was based on a similar silhouette she wore when she was pregnant with her now 2-year-old son.

Sofia Coppola directed the shoot. The two have worked together on several movies, including The Virgin Suicides, Marie Antoinette and The Beguiled.

2021 Celebrity Babies

The happy news comes years after Dunst and Plemons met while working on season two of the FX series Fargo, which aired in 2015. However, rumors of a romance didn't start until 2016. They became engaged the following year. In W, it's noted that Dunst and Plemons are married. However, E! News has reached out to Dunst's rep for confirmation.

Directed by Sofia Coppola, Photographed by Zoe Ghertner for W Magazine

While the two tend to keep their private life exactly that—private—Dunst did talk about her hopes for starting a family in a 2017 interview with Marie Claire U.K.

"I wasn't one of those 'I need a baby!' people until my goddaughter was born' she said, ‘I love her so much. That love is just like… you can't experience that unless you have a kid," she told the magazine at the time. "I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, 'Where's Kiki?' I just love that love. That's what I want."

W's Director's Issue also features Elle Fanning and Rashida Jones. Fans can see all three covers when the issue hits newsstands April 6.

