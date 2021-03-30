Chad Michael Murray Shares Rare Photo From Being on “Daddy Duty” With His Daughter

From heartthrob to dad! Time has totally flown by, and we can't believe Chad Michael Murray is a proud father of two.
Chad showed off his 4-year-old daughter in a new Instagram post on Monday, March 29, and reminded us exactly why we all fell in love with him 20 years ago on Gilmore Girls and Dawson's Creek.
"The snuggles are real," the actor, 39, captioned a picture of himself, with his eyes closed, as he hugged his daughter. Though her face was hidden for privacy, fans got a look at her blonde braid and adorable pink floral dress.
"No better duty than #daddyduty, " he wrote, adding, "Love our family."
Chad and his wife of six years, his Chosen co-star Sarah Roemer, also share a 5-year-old son. (He was previously married to Sophia Bush from 2005 to 2006).
As his former One Tree Hill co-star, Hilarie Burton astutely commented, "This is my favorite picture of you ever!!!!!!"
It seems Sarah also got some one-on-one time with their baby girl, sharing a picture of the duo on her Instagram page on Sunday. The actress captioned the pic, "lil' nakie baby lunch date. #babysnuggles #mybabyforever."
The couple recently enjoyed a sunny getaway to Puerto Rico, where mom and dad sipped fruity drinks at Condado Beach. Sarah posted a pic of Chad delivering their sweet libations and wrote, "Best cabana boy trophy goes to..."
However, just because Chad is the ultimate dad doesn't mean he has the ultimate dad bod. The hunk revealed his six-pack on the vacay when he posed for a smiling photo that Sarah posted to her account. She captioned it, "Mi Amore." And he responded, "I love you so much:) that smile is coz I saw you."
If you think Chad has never looked better, even his wife agrees! She joked that the Cinderella Story alum is "aging backwards," as she put it. For his birthday in August, Sarah paid tribute to him and his fountain of youth by writing, "Happiest Birthday to this incredible guy who never ages!!! First pic is our date from 5 years ago (I was pregnant) at Donavan's Steakhouse downtown in SD and the second is proof he's aging backwards," adding, "Happy Birthday my sweet sweet husbando!!! We love you soooooo much!!"
Still, that hasn't stopped
Austin Ames Lucas Scott Chad Michael Murray from joking about his gray hair as the years go by. On his Instagram Story on Monday, he shared a selfie with arrows pointed to his goatee, teasing, "You know how when dogs get older they get gray around the mouth" with laughing crying emojis.
We have to say, it suits him well.