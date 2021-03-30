Royal FamilyKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Rami Malek, Rachel Bilson and More Stars You Never Knew Went to School Together

Rachel Bilson and Rami Malek, who recently had an uncomfortable exchange, aren't the only celebs who once walked the same school hallways. Check out all the pairs of surprising former classmates.

von Ryan Gajewski Mär 30, 2021 01:14Tags
Rachel BilsonPromisRami Malek
Weitere: Would Rachel Bilson Do a Revival of "The O.C.?"

If you don't want to feel like your high school graduating class was comprised of a bunch of underachievers, you may have clicked on the wrong article. 

During her chat with Armchair Expert podcast hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padma on Monday, March 29, Rachel Bilson reminded the world that she and Rami Malek go way back. During the sit-down, the 39-year-old Hart of Dixie alum recalled an awkward moment when Rami reached out about the throwback pic she had posted while he was in the middle of his 2019 Oscar campaign. 

The pair of then-budding thespians both attended Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif. as part of the graduating class of 1999. In February 2019, Rachel shared a hysterical photo of the two visiting New York for a senior trip.

"Rami was a good friend of mine," she told Dax. "We were [in] the same crew. We did The Crucible together senior year, we were the leads in it together—all these things."

For this reason, Rachel explained she felt "super bummed" when the Mr. Robot standout, also 39, sent her a DM asking her to delete the post. Rami would go on to win the Best Actor Oscar later that month for portraying Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

foto
Pop Culture's Most Awkward Moments

Keep scrolling to see which other stars hit the books together before hitting it big.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Rachel Bilson & Rami Malek

The O.C. alum attended high school with the Oscar winner, but after sharing a throwback photo from their senior trip to the Big Apple, Rami reached out asking Rachel to take it down. 

As she described on Armchair Expert, "...I even wrote to him a really nice message: 'I'm so sorry. Go get the Oscar! You're doing amazing.' And I never hear anything back, which is fine. But I was super bummed because he was always so nice and we were good friends."

Instagram / Katharine McPhee
Meghan Markle & Katharine McPhee

"Meghan and I did musicals together as kids," Kat wrote on Instagram in 2019. "She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me."

Nowadays, the ladies are close friends and even double date with their S.O.'s, Prince Harry and David Foster

Ansel Elgort & Timothee Chalamet

As teens, the actors both attended the famed LaGuardia High School in New York City together. Just a few years later, the up-and-comers were both nominated for acting awards at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

ason Merritt/Getty Images,
Cameron Diaz & Snoop Lion

The comedic actress and rapper attended Long Beach Polytechnic School, a California high school well regarded for their football program. Cam has mentioned she's "pretty sure" she bought pot from Snoop back in the day.

John Shearer/WireImage.com, Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Zach Braff & Lauryn Hill

New Jersey's Columbia High School had a mix of comedy and music skills with this talented duo.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images, Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Clear Channel
Lady Gaga & Nicky Hilton

Both stars attended Convent of the Sacred Heart, a Roman Catholic all-girl school in New York City. Paris Hilton also attended but didn't graduate.

Twitter
Tupac Shakur & Jada Pinkett Smith

It's such a small world! The famous rapper and actress both attended Baltimore School of the Arts.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images, Imeh Akpanudosen/WireImage
John Krasinski & B.J. Novak

Before co-starring together in The Office, the Boston area's Newton South High School classmates starred in the same school play.

Eric Charbonneau/WireImage
Claire Danes & Morena Baccarin

Speaking of co-stars, these two Homeland actresses went to the same New York middle school before making it big. What a way to keep in touch!

L. Cohen/WireImage
Charlie Sheen & Rob Lowe

Both Hollywood actors began their friendships at the same high school in Santa Monica, Calif. At the time, Lowe wanted to get into theater, while Sheen hoped to become a baseball player.

Getty Images; startraksphoto.com
Sean Penn & Robert Downey Jr.

The two A-list actors enjoyed their school days by the beach at Santa Monica High School.

Sylvia Linares/FilmMagic, Steve Granitz/WireImage
Adele & Jessie J

Talk about a talented class! Both Adele and the "Domino" singer attended BRIT School for Performing Arts.

Flynet, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for PCA
Rachael Leigh Cook & Josh Hartnett

Before she became a celeb mom and he became a famous actor, the duo were simply school friends at Minneapolis South High School.

NBC
Ed Helms & Brian Baumgartner

It's not every day you see classmates from years ago reunite on a network show. Lucky for these two, the Westminster High School alumni came together on The Office.

Getty Images
Kate Hudson & Liv Tyler

Even with a two-year age difference, the Hollywood actresses were able to attend Santa Monica's Crossroads School for a brief time together.

Dario Cantatore/Getty Images, Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
David Duchovny & John F. Kennedy Jr.

Before his untimely death in 1999, the famous politician shared a classroom with Duchovny at New York's Collegiate School.

Getty Images
Jay Z & Busta Rhymes

Let's hear it for New York! The famous rappers both attended George Westinghouse High near Brooklyn.

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com, Michael Caulfield/WireImage.com
Anderon Cooper & Christian Slater

Before acting onscreen or covering wars for CNN, the twosome attended class together at New York's Dalton School.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Matt Damon & Ben Affleck

Long before they co-wrote and starred in Good Will Hunting together, the Hollywood actors were good pals at Cambridge Ridge and Latin High School in Boston.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, Gregg DeGuire/PictureGroup
Barbra Streisand & Neil Diamond

How talented was this school?! The established singers perfected their talents at Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn.

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Neil Patrick Harris & Freddie Prinze Jr.

The comedic actors were the life of the party at La Cueva High School in Albuquerque, New Mex.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
John Cusack & Jeremy Piven

In addition to living across the street from each other, the two actors also attended Evanston Township High School in Evanston, Ill. They both also studied under Piven's parents, Byrne and Joyce Piven, famous acting teachers.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman & Naomi Watts

Before they moved to Hollywood, the Australian actresses were pals at North Sydney Girls' High School.

Anthony Behar/Sipa, Araya Diaz/WireImage
Jennifer Aniston & Chaz Bono

Talk about a surprise pairing! The Friends star attended LaGuardia High School of Performing Arts with Cher's child.

Top Stories

1

Why Rachel Bilson Was "Super Bummed" Over This Rami Malek Request

2

Pharrell Williams' Cousin Is Killed in Virginia Beach Shootings

3

See Kate Middleton's Nod to Princess Diana in Candid New Portrait

4

Madonna Stuns in Racy Lingerie Pics After Photoshop Accusation

5

Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Details Health Setback One Month After Shooting