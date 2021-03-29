Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares' Latest Looks Prove They Are the Perfect Match

Weitere : Zac Efron Spotted Holding Hands With Rumored Girlfriend

The couple that color coordinates together, stays together.

Although it's been six months since Zac Efron first sparked romance rumors with Vanessa Valladares, some pop culture fans still can't believe the High School Musical star is taken.

Not only is the actor happily dating Vanessa, Zac is also matching with the model and waitress during casual outings. Over the weekend, the couple was spotted flying back into Sydney where they both wore blue ensembles.

While carrying a skateboard, Zac displayed plenty of swag as he sported a baseball cap, blue sweatshirt and a pair of sunglasses. As for Vanessa, she donned a blue tank top that matched perfectly to her boyfriend's sweatshirt and shorts. She completed her look with a fedora, red backpack and black leather pants.

Two private security members accompanied the pair as they made their way through a terminal in facial coverings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Throughout their romance, both Zac and Vanessa have kept their love story private and far away from social media. But as the actor continues working on season two of Down to Earth With Zac Efron, those close to the pair have shed light on their bond.