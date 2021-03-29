Royal FamilyKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Taraji P. Henson Mourns Death of Beloved Dog in Heartfelt Message

After asking fans for prayers, Taraji P. Henson shared the heartbreaking news that her dog KBall passed away. See her gut-wrenching message.

Taraji P. Henson is paying tribute to her beloved dog KBall.

The Golden Globe winner took to Instagram on March 29 to share the heartbreaking news that her pup passed away. Alongside a photo of her French bulldog, the Empire actress wrote, "Had to say good bye forever to my baby @kballhenson I AM GOING TO MISS MY SWEET BABY SO MUCH."

"KBall was so good to me. Gave me three beautiful love filled years," she continued. "KBall you calmed mommy's anxiety. What will I do without you. Mommy tried everything to save your life. EVERYTHING!!! I couldn't watch you suffer any longer."

Taraji noted that life was "rough" for her pup. "He had breathing issues that needed to be addressed," she shared. "His trachea was the size of a straw so breathing and eating and playing was becoming very difficult for him. He had two surgeries and his Lil body couldn't take it. I gave you the best three years ever. Private jets vacations shopping movie sets photo shoots the best dog food money could buy and ALL OF MY LOVE!!! Jesus this is hard and yes I AM A WRECK!!!"

After sharing the news with her followers, Taraji received a flood of comments from fans and friends, including Gabrielle Union who wrote, "I'm so sorry mama!!"

It was just days ago, on March 27, that Taraji asked her 17.1 Instagram followers for prayers for KBall.

"I NEED ALL PRAYER SOLDIERS TO PRAY FOR MY BABY @kballhenson," she wrote. "He is having some complications after his surgery. He is fighting and I am loosing my mind. PLEASE KEEP FIGHTING @kballhenson MOMMY NEEDS YOU!!!!!!!"

