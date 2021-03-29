The Bizarre Story Behind the "Waking Up in the Morning" Song Taking Over TikTok

Weitere : Gia Giudice Posts Message to Father Joe After Prison Release

All these years later, Gia Giudice's sad childhood song unexpectedly has the entire Internet...thinking about so many things.

While it's hard to imagine going a day online without encountering the viral sensation, if you're not up to speed on how the eldest daughter of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is suddenly taking the Internet by storm with a decade-old song, allow us to explain.

The unexpected sequence of events begins in 2011, when the third season of the hit Bravo series was airing. At the time, Teresa and her brother Joe Gorga's family drama had taken center stage on the show and, amid their ongoing conflict, Teresa hosted a birthday party for her daughter Milania. However, Gia, then 10 years old, took the guests by surprise when she gave a tearful performance of her own made-up song "especially," as she put it, "for my mom and Zio Joe."

"Waking up in the morning, thinking about so many things," she sang, "I just wish things would get better. I'm trying to get rid of them, but nothing seems to stay the same."

"That was rough," Joe said into the camera for a confessional, reacting to his niece's emotional rendition. "Gia's hurting. She knows what's going on. She's hurting the way I'm hurting and hopefully this can wake everybody up."