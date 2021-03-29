Kristen Stewart Channels Iconic Princess Diana Look While Filming Spencer

Kristen Stewart's fashion sense is fit for a princess.
As the actress continues filming scenes as Princess Diana for the upcoming biopic Spencer, pop culture fans are hoping for any and all sneak previews. Fortunately, the Twilight star was captured channeling one of the Princess of Wales' memorable looks while hard at work in Norfolk.
While filming on March 24, Kristen traveled back into 1992 to recreate Princess Diana's look when she was photographed dropping off Prince Harry at school for a day of learning.
From the black and red varsity jacket to the denim jeans, Kristen was spot-on in the fashion department. When it came to footwear, however, the actress chose a pair of high-top sneakers with laces instead of a pair of boots Princess Diana once wore.
And for those curious to see if Kristen is following the princess' trademark bobbed hairstyle, the latest on-set photos confirm any and all doubts.
Back in July 2020, news first broke that Kristen would be channeling the late royal family member.
The upcoming film is expected to cover a weekend in the early ‘90s when Princess Diana knew her marriage to Prince Charles was nearing its end. As a result, the proud mother of two realized she had to carve out her own path.
"Everyone's perspective is different and there's no way to get anything right because what is fact in relation to personal experience?" Kristen previously told Jimmy Kimmel when discussing the project. "My movie takes place over, like, three days, and it's this, like, really poetic internal imagining of what that might have felt like rather than, giving, like, new information. So, we kind of don't have a mark to hit. We just also love her."
As for why director Pablo Larrain wanted Kristen to portray the royal family member, he explained that the 30-year-old filmmaker was "one of the great actors around today."
As he told Deadline, "To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her."
"The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it's very beautiful to see," Pablo continued. "I think she's going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature." See more sneak peek photos below.