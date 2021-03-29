Jennifer Lopez Turns Up the Heat While Dancing Bikini-Clad to Drake

Sunshine, pool time and a glass in hand? We'll cheers to that!
And that was exactly what was on Jennifer Lopez's Sunday schedule. On March 28, the star took to social media to chronicle how she was spending her Sunday while in the Dominican Republic. As fans may know, the multi-talented star is in the Caribbean right now to film her upcoming movie, Shotgun Wedding—and needless to say, we're all a little jealous.
The mom of two certainly looked like she was enjoying herself solo as she danced to DJ Khaled and Drake's "POPSTAR" in the pool with a drink. Sporting a yellow bikini and sunglasses, Lopez grooved along to the track while she posed for the camera and captured it all on video.
Over on TikTok, she also posted a clip of herself on dry land dancing to "Astronaut in the Ocean," her abs on full display as she rolled her hips in the same bikini.
Her music choice stood out considering she and Drake famously dated briefly at the end of 2016 and beginning of 2017, shortly before she and Alex Rodriguez became a couple.
As for her and the former MLB pro, they were spotted embracing in the Dominican Republic just over a week ago amid questions over their relationship status. "We are working through some things," they said in a joint statement in response to reports that they had called off their engagement.
According to a source close to the couple, his recent trip to the Dominican Republic was significant for the performer. "Alex remains committed to working on things with Jennifer," the source shared. "It was important to Jennifer that Alex stepped up in a public way and showed his level of commitment to her with a trip to see her while working. Jennifer appreciates big gestures like these."
The source noted, "Things between the two of them are heading in the right direction."