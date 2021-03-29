Kim Kardashian Proves She's Just Like the Rest of Us While Bingeing Bridgerton

Weitere : "Bridgerton's" Nicola Coughlan Reveals "Easter Egg" From First Scene

Dearest reader: Kim Kardashian has fallen under the spell of Bridgerton.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star proved she, too, is not immune to the allure of Shonda Rhimes' megahit Netflix series. In fact, much like the other 82 million households who have streamed the eight delightfully juicy episodes, the mom of four has been completely glued to the TV, soaking in every waltz and dramatic kiss the show has to offer.

So far, we know the KKW Beauty mogul has watched the first four episodes, as evidenced by her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 28. There, she documented her own viewing in real time, including some apt commentary.

"It's finally happening!!!" Kim declared in a post with a photo of characters Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) on her TV screen. "I'm not ok!!!!" she added to a photo of the pair dancing.

Along with Stephanie Shepherd, Tracy Romulus and some wine glasses, Kim's viewing party continued. "What is happening?!?!" she asked as the couple danced. "I'm not crying!"