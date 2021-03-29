Emma Stone Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Dave McCary

Weitere : Emma Stone Is Pregnant!

Emma Stone has stepped into her biggest role yet: motherhood!

The Cruella star and her husband Dave McCary, who she privately married in 2020, are officially parents. The newlyweds welcomed their first child together, multiple outlets report. According to People, the Oscar winner gave birth to a baby girl.

E! News has reached out to Stone's rep for comment.

Considering the pair has been notoriously private about their personal life, they are keeping details of their little one to themselves.

Back in January, a source told E! News Emma and Dave were overjoyed by their baby news, saying they were "very excited about her pregnancy and what's to come."

"She has always wanted a family and can't wait to be a mom," the source shared at the time. "She's felt very lucky that she got to be at home during this period of time and wasn't working long days on set."