Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Have Special Date Night After Welcoming Their First Baby Together

Randall Emmett/Instagram

"My perfect fiancé and partner in life lala. I love you to the moon and back," he expressed. "Im so thankful for making it through this last year in a worldwide pandemic and my heart cries for our friends family and people around the world who have lost loved ones to covid. This year im just thankful."

The film producer explained that he was cherishing every moment with his loved ones and encouraged his followers to lead with positivity.

"I know this might sound corny in my old age but I do hope we can be kinder to one another and support each other," he shared. "Today my birthday wish has already Been granted...a healthy new member to our family! I pray the world we live in works harder to be kinder to one another snd show love to each other no matter the gender, race, background....this is what matters and what I will continue to teach my children."

On March 15, he announced the arrival of his baby girl on Instagram, writing, "She's healthy, beautiful, and perfect like her mother."

He later added, "Family makes my heart happy."

Back in September, the pair announced they were expecting their first child together on the Bravo star's 30th birthday. At the time, Lala said she couldn't "think of any other way to celebrate" before announcing the baby news.

"I'm shaking right now because I can't believe that it's a real-life thing," the reality TV personality excitedly revealed at the time. "I cry about everything, but today, it's very much happy tears."