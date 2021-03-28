Jason Derulo and Influencer Jena Frumes Are Expecting Their First Baby

Mmm whatcha say? Jason Derulo is going to be a dad!
The 31-year-old singer and influencer Jena Frumes are expecting their first child together. The "Savage Love" musician made the special announcement on Instagram with a heartwarming video compilation of him and his girlfriend smiling from ear to ear over their baby news.
"Couldn't be more excited for this new chapter in our life," Jason captioned his post on Sunday, March 28.
The social media star also celebrated her pregnancy with a simple and sweet message on her own Instagram page, writing, "Mom & Dad."
Naturally, the couple's friends and followers expressed their love and support in the comments section.
"Congrats omg!! [red heart emoji]," Skai Jackson replied with model Nazanin Mandi responding, "Omg babe congrats [heart-eyes emoji and star emoji]."
Model Jessica Cribbon added, "Omg congratulations to you guys both! This is amazing."
The pair's baby announcement comes a little over a year after they started dating.
Last August, Jason opened up about his blossoming relationship with the YouTuber and revealed it was love at first...workout.
"We met at the gym. We met at Equinox," he told Page Six at the time. "We both have a similar desire to work out all the time, and I had seen her there once before. The second time, I was like, let me go talk to her. And the rest is history."
While the "Love Not War" singer didn't share details of when exactly he and Jena began dating, he said it was at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
In the same interview, Jason admitted he was "getting to that age" where he was starting to think about becoming a father.
That same month, the musician told People the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic made him reflect on life a bit more.
"These last few months have changed the way that I think about my career," he shared in August 2020. "I don't think I can be away from home that long anymore. It will change a lot of people, right?"
"After all this is over, how do you go back into the world and continue like nothing ever happened? I don't think that I can go back to that same lifestyle where I'm on a plane every single day," he continued. "Things will definitely have to change."
It's safe the say he'll be making a few adjustments with his little one on the way!