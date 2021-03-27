Royal FamilyKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Gwen Stefani Reveals the Secret to Looking Great—and Yes, It Has to Do With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani credited her fiancé Blake Shelton for her timeless beauty. Scroll to read what she said about their romance.

von Kaitlin Reilly Mär 27, 2021 21:33Tags
Gwen StefaniPaareBlake SheltonPromis
Gwen Stefani's version of the fountain of youth is her romance with Blake Shelton

The "Hollaback Girl" artist spoke to Australia's Stellar magazine about how fans often talk about how, at 51, she has maintained her youthful glow

"It's really hard for everyone to age and have to face life. Especially for females and people who have been in the spotlight it can be daunting, but you tackle it by just trying to be the most beautiful version of yourself inside and out," she told the outlet. "People talking about my ageing is a compliment, I guess. I'm kind of obsessed with how I'm ageing, too."

Her secret to staying the most beautiful version of herself, Gwen explained, is all about being happy in her relationship.  

"Blake is the greatest guy," she said of her country singer fiancé, who popped the question in October of last year. "I look back over the past few years and look at pictures of when I first started kissing Blake, and I look the best I've ever looked in my life in those photos." 

She gushed, "Love must look good on me. I feel like that does show through—it really does."

This is hardly the first time Gwen has credited her longtime love, who she began dating in 2015 after they worked together on The Voice, for making her glow from the inside out with happiness. 

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

"He's one of the most generous human beings and down to earth. It all sounds so generic, but it's just so true. He's so gifted and so unique and talented and he really is just my best friend," she told Today in January. "I feel just so excited that I have someone in my life that now I have a chance at like, happiness, you know what I mean? For a long time to come. It's just a blessing, the whole thing and it is a miracle."

