Cassie Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Alex Fine

Cassie has a new little one in her life.
The "Long Way 2 Go" artist shared the news in a March 27 Instagram post, which featured several photos of her and her new daughter. She wrote in the caption, "On Monday March 22nd, 2021 @ 10:22am our hearts got bigger. Welcome to the world baby girl! We love you so much Sunny Cinco Fine!"
Stars gushed over Cassie's big news in the comments section. Naomi Campbell wrote, "Congratulations Sis @cassie you and your bundle of joy." Ashlee Simpson Ross added, "Congrats," while former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann shared, "Congrats. So happy for you."
Sunny is Cassie's second child with her husband Alex Fine, the personal trainer who she married in an intimate ceremony in Malibu in 2019. The couple already share one daughter together, Frankie, who was born in December 2019, just three months after their wedding.
In an emotional Instagram post earlier this month, Cassie shared a maternity photo from her pregnancy with Sunny and discussed what motherhood means to her.
"Becoming a mother has forever redefined the way that I love myself," Cassie wrote. "I understand the importance of my own self love being crucial in raising our children to love themselves unconditionally, fiercely and unapologetically. We are the daily example. My children will always know that they are loved, but they will also practice and understand the importance of the love they give themselves. Not with arrogance, but with appreciation and gratitude."
The 34 year old continued, "Motherhood didn't change me, it made me a better human being. It didn't slow me down, it made me smarter. It didn't complicate my life, it made me laugh harder. There really are no words to describe it, but I do know that I'm thankful and my heart has not only grown and evolved for my growing family, it's grown and evolved for me. We are divine beings."
Cassie previously spoke about her unexpected pregnancy with Sunny, which occurred in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, in an interview with People.
"Before COVID, I was casually talking to my doctor about birth control, but once the stay-at-home order went into effect, I was lax about going to the doctor because I didn't want to go out of the house unless necessary," she shared. "Of course, I had no idea how fertile you are after having a baby, so I delayed. And, here we are, seven months later!"
She added that though she'll "need my body back for a minute" before deciding whether to have a third child, "I love that Frankie's going to have a sibling super close in age. Plus, we're home so much now anyway, and my entire house is all 'baby,' so in that sense, the timing is ideal."