Hilary Duff Gives Birth: Find Out the Name of Her and Matthew Koma's Second Baby

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's newborn has arrived!

On Saturday, March 27, the actress and her musician hubby announced the birth of their second child together, named Mae James Blair. Hilary posted on Instagram a photo of her holding the baby, her third baby overall, in an inflatable birthing pool, with her and Matthew's 2-year-old daughter Banks Violet Bair sitting in the water with them. The star's husband and her 9-year-old son Luca stare at the girls while leaning on the edge.

"Mae James Bair- We LOVE you beauty," Hilary wrote. "3-24-21"

She also posted on her Instagram Story a photo of baby Mae's tiny feet.

Earlier on Saturday, Matthew teased the arrival of the couple's newborn on his Instagram Story, where he introduced fans to the family's "new baby"...espresso machine. And on Friday, March 26, Hilary wrote on Instagram that Banks was a big sister.

The actress and Matthew welcomed Banks, their first child, in 2018. Luca is Hilary's son from her past marriage to Mike Comrie.