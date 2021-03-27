Legs Insured for $1 Billion & Dogs That Only Fly First Class: 25 Fascinating Facts About Mariah Carey

Gather around, lambs. We've got an anniversary to celebrate.

And the woman of the hour? Why, it's none other than the elusive chanteuse herself, Mariah Carey.

Now, you'll notice that we said anniversary and not birthday, despite the fact that the iconic singer was born on March 27. And that's because in Mariah's World, there are no birthdays. "I don't have a birthday," she told Complex in 2016. "I was just dropped here. It was a fairyland experience."

And as such, when it comes time to honor that magical day when the woman with the supernatural, five-octave singing voice was plopped down here amongst us mere mortals, she's got a more enlightened way of thinking. "I don't count years, but I definitely rebuke them," she told Out in 2014. "I have anniversaries, not birthdays, because I celebrate life, darling." Would you expect anything less from the woman who does everything—including work out—in high heels and never seems to be out of arm's reach of a bottle of expensive champagne?