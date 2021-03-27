Inside the Sarah Everard Murder Case and the Controversy Rattling Britain

On the evening of March 3, Sarah Everard had dinner at her friend's house in Clapham, in southwest London. She left at 9 p.m. and started walking home to her place in Brixton, about 50 minutes away on foot. The 33-year-old, who was wearing a green rain jacket, blue pants, a knit cap and a light-colored face mask, spoke to her boyfriend, Josh Lowth, on the phone for 15 minutes, hanging up at 9:27 p.m. A doorbell camera from a house off Clapham Common glimpsed her at 9:30 p.m.

And that was the last anyone, or anything, saw of her.

Lowth reported Everard missing the next day after she missed a meeting at work and he was unable to get ahold of her—which was not like her at all, according to those who knew her well.

"She has always been an exceptional friend, dropping everything to be there to support her friends, whenever they need her," Rose Woollard, who'd known Everard since they were classmates at Durham University, told the BBC March 5, describing her as "beautiful, thoughtful and incredibly kind."

Everard had been excited about her new job as a senior marketing account manager, Woollard said, adding, "It is extremely uncharacteristic of her to have gone missing, which is why we are all deeply concerned something has happened to her." She also told the Mail Online she had spoken to her friend earlier in the day on March 3, and "she was fine. We talked about how boring our days have been. I think she was dealing with lockdown like we all are."