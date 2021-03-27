Why Jetsetters Everywhere Love Shay Mitchell's BÉIS Bags

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
In addition to being a boss babe, an accomplished actress, mom to Atlas, and one of our favorite people to watch on TikTok, Shay Mitchell is the founder and CEO of BÉIS, an affordable line of travel must-haves. The You actress launched BÉIS in October 2018, and since then, the brand has turned into a must-have for influencers, jet setters and moms everywhere. Whether you're in the market for a chic carry-on, suitcase, diaper bag or handbag, Shay's cool girl travel line offers high-quality pieces that will elevate your airport selfie.
For our favorites from BÉIS, scroll below!
BÉIS On the Go Essentials Case
Pack your makeup, tech accessories and small must-haves in this durable case. With a clear zip top, you'll be able to see what's in each case, so you don't have to rummage through your bag and make a mess.
BÉIS The Mini Duffle Bag
Whether you're going on a weekend trip, to the gym or need a chic carry-on bag, this one is for you! In addition to top handles and a crossbody strap, the mini duffle offers an interior laptop pocket and zip and elastic pockets.
BÉIS Diaper Bag
A must-have for mamas everywhere! This chic diaper bag features a pacifier pouch, odor-proof bag, portable changing pad and insulated drawstring pocket for bottles.
BÉIS Backpack
This backpack might be the most functional bag we've ever seen! With a VC exterior with water-resistant poly lining and clear interior zip compartments, you can easily find your must-haves while you're on the go.
BÉIS Doctor Bag
We love the tapestry fabric exterior on this top handle bag! Featuring plenty of space and interior pockets, this bag will serve as a great carry-on.
BÉIS Pumping Bag
A must for mama bears! This bag includes specialized compartments for breast pumps with a zipper opening to feed tubes and the power cord through to the bag's exterior. It also offers a bunch of pockets for baby bottles and on the go must-haves.
BÉIS Shoulder Bag
This chic bag will match just about any outfit! Featuring a croc embossed faux leather exterior, you're bound to get tons of compliments.