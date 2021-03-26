The Best Bromance Moments From The Falcon and the Winter Soldier So Far

Weitere : Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan Tease "Falcon and the Winter Soldier"

Finally, the bromance we've been waiting for.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier spent its whole first episode not teaming Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) up, but the second episode wasted no time in getting Captain America's BFFs together for some first class banter. Do they like each other? No! Do they want to hang out? No! But will they, for the sake of crime fighting and preserving the legacy of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans)? You bet they will!

While the episode spent a weird amount of time trying to convince us to get on board with the fake Captain America (Wyatt Russell), which we will not do, the rest of it was spent giving Sam and Bucky reasons to spend time together and bicker. Bucky's therapist made them do a couples therapy exercise. This show was like, "Hey, sorry we had to replace Steve with this bozo, but here's an unlikely friendship between two other superhero sweethearts who deserve your love."

Marvel, we see your offering and we appreciate it. These are the moments we have most appreciated so far.