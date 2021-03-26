Khloe Kardashian Basically Confirmed Which of Kourtney's Exes She Called "Toxic"

The Kardashian family has a lot of love for Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick, but the same can't be said for her other ex, Younes Bendjima.
On this week's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney told Khloe Kardashian that the 27-year-old model was texting her again, but she "never" responded. As the Poosh founder explained, "I'm feeling really content with my own way of life."
Kourtney, who is now dating Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, then admitted her ex was a "negative" person.
This was magic to Khloe's ears as she's apparently not Younes' biggest fan. True Thompson's mom, who was live-tweeting during the show, spilled to her followers, "He was sooooooo toxic and negative for Kourt."
Khloe and Kourtney never singled out this ex by name, but when someone on Twitter asked Khloe, "are we talking about Y?" the Good American designer replied, "Yous smart."
But if this latest episode proved anything, it's that the Kardashian sisters are forgiving of exes. Fans saw how far Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's friendship has progressed since the basketball player and Khloe broke up.
Khloe commended the pair on Twitter, writing, "My my my.....have TT and Keeks come a long way."
That being said, Kourtney has definitely ruled out any chance of a reconciliation with Younes, especially now that she has Travis in her life.
Kourtney and Younes first went their separate ways after two years of dating in 2018. At the time, a source told E! News the couple was going through some "ups and downs," so they decided to take time apart but ultimately it led to a split."
Then, at the end of 2019, the duo briefly reconnected after a run-in at Miami's Art Basel.
"Kourtney and Younes are spending more and more time together," a source previously said. "She has feelings for him that have never gone away, nor has the crazy chemistry between them. Younes has been very persistent and doesn't want to let her go. He would love to be back to where they were before but Kourtney isn't so sure."
He even attended the Kardashian family's annual Christmas Eve party, raising eyebrows in the process.
That romance fizzled out though, and gave way for Travis to date Kourtney, at long last. A source recently told E! News the rocker has had his eyes on the mom of three for some time, saying, "He was always into her and it finally happened."