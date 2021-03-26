Reese Witherspoon Honors "Sweet Hubby" Jim Toth on Their 10th Wedding Anniversary

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are celebrating 10 years of marriage!
The 45-year-old Oscar-winning actress paid tribute to her husband on Instagram on the milestone day—Friday, March 26. The Legally Blonde and The Morning Show star posted a photo of the two at their 2011 wedding at her ranch in Ojai, Calif.
"Celebrating 10 years of marriage to my sweet hubby," Reese wrote. "What a special day with all of our dear friends. Looking back, I can't believe it has gone so quickly! I guess that's how it goes with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughing, non- stop travel, so many dogs, and fun adventures... figuring out this crazy world together. Here's to many more days in the sun! I [red heart emoji] you, JT."
The photo she posted shows her smiling in her wedding dress as Jim kisses one of her temples. Reese wore a blush Monique Lhuillier gown and carried a bouquet of white roses. Her husband, a CAA agent, wore a gray suit.
Several celebs, including Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles, Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bublé, congratulated Reese and Jim, 51, on their anniversary.
The actress also posted two other photos of herself with her husband on her Instagram Story.
"11 years ago...I met this amazing guy," she wrote in her post, which featured Harry Styles' song "Adore You." "10 years ago Today we got married. Here's to many more days of happiness & laughter! I love you JT!"
Jim is Reese's second husband and shares with her 8-year-old son Tennessee Toth. The actress is also a mother to daughter Ava Phillippe, 21, and son Deacon Phillippe, 17, from her first marriage to her Cruel Intentions co-star Ryan Phillippe.