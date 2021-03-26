Inside Miley Cyrus' Flirtatious Night Out With British Pop-Rocker Yungblud

When you're famous it can be kinda fun! After celebrating the 15th anniversary of Hannah Montana earlier this week, Miley Cyrus continued the festivities privately with a close group of friends—and perhaps a special new guy in her life.

On Thursday, March 25, the singer was spotted partying at the Rainbow Room in Los Angeles with Yungblud, the 23-year-old British musician who previously dated Halsey.

Wearing a worn Hannah Montana shirt, Miley was seen throwing back shots and getting intimate with Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrison.

An eyewitness exclusively tells E! News that Miley had a fun night out and appeared to be having a great time with the pop-rocker and their friends: "She was very happy and in her element. She was belting out songs at the table and full of life."

The 28-year-old blonde started out across the table from Yungblud, but they eventually moved next to each other and got very close, as they talked closely by the firepit for hours. At one point, he put his legs up to rest them on her, and Miley placed her hand on him.