Brie Bella's New Pics of Kids Birdie and Buddy Prove They're Best Friends For Life

Built-in best friend.

On Thursday, March 25, Brie Bella took to Instagram to share new photos of her kids with Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson): Birdie, 3, and Buddy, 7 months. In the new images, Brie's eight million followers were treated to a close-up look at Birdie and Buddy's bond.

The photos featured the Danielson kids playing on the ground, laughing and posing for mom Brie's camera—and we couldn't love it more. As E! News readers well know, Birdie became a big sister when Brie and Bryan welcomed Buddy in August 2020. After waiting their entire pregnancy, the Total Bellas family learned they were having a boy on Saturday, August 1.

"It's a BOY!!!" Brie wrote at the time. "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"

Since giving birth to Buddy, Brie has kept fans up to date on her baby boy's development. We're talking everything from Buddy's teeth coming in to the first time the little one saw snow. Case in point: On Buddy's half birthday, Brie wrote, "Time is flying. He's crawling, reaching for everything, sleeping in his own crib, loving sweet potatoes and is a drooling laughing machine!!!"