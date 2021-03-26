Royal FamilyKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Zooey Deschanel Proves Her “Doubters” Wrong in Unrecognizable Photo Without Bangs

What does Zooey Deschanel look like without her signature bangs? She took to Instagram to show off a new look, and fans can barely recognize her. Scroll to see the pic.

von Kaitlin Reilly Mär 26, 2021 20:10Tags
HaareZooey DeschanelPromisTransformation
Weitere: See Zooey Deschanel's Cameo in Katy Perry's New Music Video

Zooey Deschanel's forehead has officially arrived.

On Friday, March 26, the New Girl alum took to Instagram to show off a photo of herself without her signature bangs, which she labeled "Proof I have a forehead." She also wrote in the caption of the mirror selfie, "For all the doubters..."

People did have some doubts—specifically, that this was a pic of the 500 Days of Summer actress at all. One fan joked, "baby this is katy perry." Zooey recently appeared alongside her famous doppelganger in the music video for Katy's song "Not the End of the World." In the video, aliens mistake Zooey for the "Part of Me" artist—and this recent photo of Zooey is further evidence of why!

Other fans didn't know who this person in the photo was, with one writing in the comments section, "If you ever want to rob a bank or something just wear your hair like that. Nobody will know it was you." 

foto
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott: Romance Rewind

Another added, "i cant recognize you without bangs."

Instagram

Top Stories

1

Prince Albert Calls Out Meghan and Harry's Explosive Tell-All

2

Madonna Accused of Photoshopping Her Face Onto Fan's Body: See the Pic

3

Ryan Edwards' Wife Speaks Out After Alleged Teen Mom Firings

In addition to posting on her grid about her bangs, the actress took to her Instagram Story to share a meme which reads, "Seeing Zooey Deschanel without bangs and glasses, I finally get how nobody knew Clark Kent was Superman." 

While Zooey may not be recognizable without her signature look, it seems like this hairstyle may not be here to stay. Some fans noted in the comment section that the forehead looks "photoshopped." Considering that Zooey shared an Instagram pic of her with her boyfriend Jonathan Scott—in which her bangs are on display—less than two weeks ago, it's certainly possible that the Emmy nominee is just trying out a new style digitally. After all, bangs take a long time to grow out.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

If Zooey ever does go without bangs in the future, it seems like she'll also need a name tag. 

Top Stories

1

Prince Albert Calls Out Meghan and Harry's Explosive Tell-All

2

Madonna Accused of Photoshopping Her Face Onto Fan's Body: See the Pic

3

Ryan Edwards' Wife Speaks Out After Alleged Teen Mom Firings

4

True Thompson Stars in Her First Commercial Alongside Khloe Kardashian

5

Kendall Jenner Reacts After Mom Kris Shares "Pregnancy Announcement"