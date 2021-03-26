Succession's Nicholas Braun Hilariously Shoots His Shot With Kim Kardashian—Again

Weitere : Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Divorce Details

If Kim Kardashian is ever interested, Nicholas Braun is around.

The 32-year-old actor continued to shoot his shot with the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in a video posted to Instagram on March 25. It all started in February after Nicholas heard about Kim filing for divorce from Kanye West and said the news was "bumming" him out.

"It hurts to think about how they're feeling, and how she's feeling," he said. "I mean, I'm wondering, at this point, like, where do they even go from here?"

Still, the Succession celebrity couldn't help but wonder if the KKW Beauty mogul would ever be interested in taking a chance on someone new.

"Like, would you be down to meet a new person—totally just, kind of, different guy?" he asked. "And one who could, you know, make you laugh a little bit or make you feel small because he's so tall. Or, just a guy who's…talking about her on the internet. Like, a guy who makes a video like this and he's just sort of, like, trying to find a way to just talk to her because he doesn't know anybody who knows her."