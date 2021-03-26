Meghan Markle's Homegrown Produce Is Included in This Sweet Women's History Month Gesture

Weitere : Meghan Markle Legal Battle Helps Bankrupt Paparazzi Agency

Meghan Markle just proved the old adage true: When life gives you lemons...bake olive oil cake.

The Duchess of Sussex, who earlier this month, sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey about life in the royal family, helped provide meals for women in need in honor of Women's History Month. Meghan and her husband Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation teamed up with hunger-fighting organization World Central Kitchen to provide the food, which included a special treat from the former Suits star herself—and her family's home garden in Montecito, Calif.

On Friday, March 26, World Central Kitchen tweeted, "In honor of #WomensHistoryMonth, WCK worked with Archewell, the non-profit created by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to provide meals & share a message of appreciation & support in Chicago. Dessert was a lemon olive oil cake baked by The Duchess—with lemons from her garden!"

In a letter addressed to the women who participated in the meal, Meghan and Harry wrote, "Our hope with this effort is to show that, when we all participate, even the smallest actions can have a ripple effect. Even individual actions can impact the whole of us."

As fans may know, Chicago is close to Meghan's heart, as the actress studied at Northwestern University, which is located in the nearby city of Evanston.