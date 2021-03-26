Grey's Anatomy Star Kate Walsh Has the Best Reaction After Being Compared to Addison Rae

Weitere : Addison Rae & Bryce Hall Officially Breakup Amid Cheating Rumors

Who's your favorite Addison?

On Thursday, March 25, a fan compared TikToker Addison Rae, 20, and actress Kate Walsh, 53, who played Dr. Addison Forbes-Montgomery on Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice.

The caption, alongside a photo of Addison and Kate, read, "What addison means to you if you're gen z v millennial."

However, Kate claimed her honorary Gen-Z status by commenting, "I love @AddisonRaee but anyone know who that innocent looking gal on the right is tho?" referencing her own photo in the side-by-side. She then asked, "This means I'm #GenZ right?!"

Addison Rae replied to Kate and wrote, "omg. I love you."

This wholesome pop culture moment comes shortly after E! News exclusively revealed Addison's breakup with fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall, 21. While the split came after cheating rumors began to circulate following a Las Vegas trip back in February, a source told E! News the two are currently "very busy concentrating on their careers."