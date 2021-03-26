Gia GiudiceBritney SpearsTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Grey's Anatomy Star Kate Walsh Has the Best Reaction After Being Compared to Addison Rae

Kate Walsh, who portrayed Dr. Addison Forbes-Montgomery on Grey’s Anatomy, proved she’s basically a Gen-Zer after being compared to Addison Rae. Keep scrolling for their heartwarming exchange.

Who's your favorite Addison?

On Thursday, March 25, a fan compared TikToker Addison Rae, 20, and actress Kate Walsh, 53, who played Dr. Addison Forbes-Montgomery on Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice.

The caption, alongside a photo of Addison and Kate, read, "What addison means to you if you're gen z v millennial."

However, Kate claimed her honorary Gen-Z status by commenting, "I love @AddisonRaee but anyone know who that innocent looking gal on the right is tho?" referencing her own photo in the side-by-side. She then asked, "This means I'm #GenZ right?!"

Addison Rae replied to Kate and wrote, "omg. I love you."

This wholesome pop culture moment comes shortly after E! News exclusively revealed Addison's breakup with fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall, 21. While the split came after cheating rumors began to circulate following a Las Vegas trip back in February, a source told E! News the two are currently "very busy concentrating on their careers."

The "Obsessed" singer seemingly confirmed the breakup as well during an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe while discussing her debut single.

"So the night recording this... I was driving right before the studio, I had dropped off my ex-boyfriend, my boyfriend at the time," she explained. "I dropped him off at his house... He looked at me and was like, 'I'm obsessed with you.' And I was like, 'Me too.'"

While the Grey's Anatomy alum has since moved on from the series professionally, fans might've seen her in 13 Reasons Why—she did pop out May 2020 to pay tribute to the 15th anniversary of the introduction of her character on the iconic medical show.

Of course, her introduction included Ellen Pompeo, who portrayed Meredith Grey, you know, the woman who stole her husband Derrick Shephard (Patrick Dempsey).

Along with a clip that included Ellen and Patrick, Kate tweeted at the time, "Unreal that today marks 15 years ago to the day since this little lady walked on to your screen and checked ya for screwing her husband."

