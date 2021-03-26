Chrissy Teigen Reveals the L.A. Landmark Where She and John Legend Had Public Sex

Weitere : Chrissy Teigen Upstages John Legend's GRAMMYs Look

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend certainly know how to make memories when visiting a Los Angeles-area hotspot.

The 35-year-old model was a guest on The Late Late Show on Thursday, March 25, where she joined host James Corden in a round of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts." During the bit that involves answering probing questions or eating something gross, James asked her to name the "strangest place" that she and her husband "have ever been intimate with each other."

Chrissy, who is generally known as quite the open book, had no problem listing any number of locations where the couple, who wed in 2013, have gotten, uh, better acquainted.

"We had some fun days," she recalled with a smile. She then explained there was something she needed to clear up involving Barack and Michelle Obama. Take it away, Chrissy.

"Because one time, at the Grammys, I had said that we had sex at 'that Obama thing,' and that came out wrong," the star shared. "Because what I actually meant was, it was 'that Obama thing,' but it wasn't with them or near them."