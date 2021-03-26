It Sucks That Superstore Had to End, But At Least the Series Finale Was Perfect

Weitere : America Ferrera Honors Honduran Heritage at 2020 Oscars

It's always bittersweet when a show ends, especially when it feels like there was more story to tell. But it really helps lessen the sting when the ending turns out to be perfect.

When Superstore announced that the current season would be the last, there was a certain sense that it didn't have to be this way. America Ferrera, the show's lead, had decided to exit at the beginning of the season, and the way her character Amy Sosa was written off was less than pleasant. Amy moved to California for a promotion and suddenly decided she didn't want to marry her boyfriend Jonah (Ben Feldman), and they broke up. Her final scene was sad, but not in a good way. It was just a real bummer. We then had to watch Jonah sadly try to get over the break up while the store moved on without its manager, and it wasn't very fun.

The final season announcement felt a little like an admission that the show didn't work without Ferrera, or at least it didn't work the way they wrote Ferrera off. The former star returned for tonight's final two episodes and suddenly, this rough season became totally worth it.