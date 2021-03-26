17 Egg-Cellent Easter Basket Gifts That Aren't Candy

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Is there some bunny in your life who could use an Easter basket?
The answer is yes, always yes! Since Easter celebrations are around the corner, it's time to start crafting the ultimate Easter basket. Whether your loved ones live close or across the country, sending Easter baskets to friends and family is an egg-cellent way to keep the festive spirit alive. And for those wondering, you're never too old to give or receive an Easter treat!
With extra time at home to curate the perfect Easter basket, try to up your basket game by including products like TRUFF hot sauce or a celeb-loved face mask. And for the record: Easter baskets don't have to include candy or egg-themed items. Just see the product picks we've rounded up below.
Stoney Clover Lane Sand Travel Pouch with Glitter Rainbow Patch
Stoney Clover Lane is our go-to for holiday gifting! Whether you customize one of their bag styles or pick up this pre-made pouch, the recipient will treasure it forever. If you really want to win at Easter gifting, fill this pouch with candy or makeup products for an extra fun touch!
Bali Body Pineapple Tanning Oil SPF6
With warm weather days around the corner, we suggest our all-time favorite tanning oil by Bali Body. Not only will it help nourish skin while getting your tan on, it smells so good!
Skin Gym Rose Quartz Lovey Gua Sha Tool
We heart this gua sha tool! Use this transformative tool to contour and tone your skin while allowing serums to penetrate deeper into skin.
The Party Peel® by The Route
If you want to feel glamorous and give your skin some TLC, we suggest The Party Peel by The Route! Formulated with powerful yet gentle acids enhanced by a unique oxygen delivery system, this golden peel will promote healthier looking and feeling skin.
Sol Body Gradual Sunless Tanning Lotion
Even if you can't hit the beach or pool, you can still get sunkissed skin at home! Use this lotion as a daily moisturizer and watch your tan develop after a few days.
Spongellé Spiritual Detox
Wash away negativity with the Mystic Ginger buffer that features notes of orange, ginger, peppermint, earl grey, lemongrass, carnation, sandalwood and musk. We love this multi-use body wash and buffer because it makes us smell amazing and it lasts 22+ washes.
Icebreaker Set
Get to know your loved ones better with this set of 150 conversation prompts and say goodbye to small talk! This set promises to provoke meaningful conversations and keep you entertained.
Pastel Bunny Glycerin Soaps
Smell like a jelly bean and enjoy soft skin! These adorable bunny soaps will look so cute in your loved one's Easter basket. Plus, the set comes from Amazon Handmade, an online store that offers unique, handcrafted products made by verified makers from around the globe.
Coach x Sephora Collection Tea Rose Brush Set
For the beauty lover in your life! We are obsessed with this brush set from the Coach x Sephora Collection. Not only do you get five quality brushes, the adorable brush holder includes five removable rings.
Truff Hot Sauce
TRUFF is the pinnacle of heat experience! An intricate blend of ripe red chili peppers, real black truffle, organic agave nectar and savory spices, this meticulously crafted flavor profile will change your hot sauce experience. By the way, it was named one of Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things in 2018 and 2019.
Limited-Edition Ombré Knee-High Compression Socks
A holiday gift basket is not complete without a pair of festive socks. Get a pair of these ombré socks for you and your favorite bunnies to rock at home.
Moisture Lock Overnight Mask
This celeb-loved mask is a must for anyone who could use some TLC! Packed with ingredients like Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract and Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Butter, this mask will nourish, brighten and hydrate your skin by the morning. We can personally vouch this mask is worth the hype!
Enro Easter Face Mask
Since mask wearing is caring, get one of these adorable masks for the whole family! We love Enro's masks because they are lightweight, feature adjustable ear straps and they have the cutest designs.
Sonix Love Yourself Candle Set
You're probably already a fan of Sonix's trendy phone cases, but did you know they make the dreamiest candles? Hand poured in Los Angeles, this mini candle trio will make any room smell amazing.
Loop Eye Pillow
If you know some bunny who needs to relax and indulge in more moments of self-care and reflection, get them any one of Ostrichpillow's products! This eye pillow gently hugs your head to create a total blackout sensation, which makes it great for meditation and napping.
Mini + Meep Onesie
Don't forget the little bunnies in your life! This onesie is made from 100% soft organic cotton and says "I'm some bunny special" on the front. And this purchase will provide 4 meals to children in need!
Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler with Straw and Flip Lid
This Easter basket gift can be used everyday! With 6 sizes and 22 colorways to choose from, you're bound to find a version of this best-selling tumbler that speaks to your personal style. We suggest buying the straw and flip lid combo so you can enjoy both your coffee and cold drinks with ease.
Still looking for a great bridesmaid gift? Check out 14 Affordable Bridesmaids Gifts They'll Actually Use!
—Originally published April 1, 2020, at 5:00 a.m. PT