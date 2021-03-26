Kim Kardashian's Marriage Issues Have Her Family Worried on KUWTK

Rallying around Kim.
On tonight, March 25's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian needed some sisterly support after issues with Kanye West made headlines. At the start of the episode, the SKIMS mogul teased all was not right with her marriage but chose not to go into specifics out of respect for the "Famous" rapper.
"It's no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye," she shared in a confessional. "But I've always been really respectful in not talking about issues that Kanye and I have. I mean, you guys clearly see them on Twitter. So, I'm still gonna choose to not really talk about it here."
Kim stood by this decision during a conversation with Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq about Kanye's run for president. "I try to just support him, tune it out," she noted. "I was like, you know…I mean, I don't want to talk about it on camera."
In a confessional, Khloe revealed that her sister "handles things really, really private." The Good American boss continued, "She's someone who's like, calm and cool and we all respect that. But I know, because she's not talking about it, even to us privately, that it's really affecting her."
Khloe wasn't the only Kardashian-Jenner worried about Kim. During a family lunch, Kim took a private conversation outside, leaving mom Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian concerned.
"I'm happy to come," Kim is heard saying on the phone. "I mean, I can get on a plane tonight. When I talk to him, he says no."
To the KUWTK camera, the E! personality revealed that Kanye was in Wyoming and "posting a lot of things on social media." She added, "So, that is a little bit frustrating."
Per Kim, she was trying to separate herself "from what's going on at home and what's going on on the Internet." As Kim tried to figure out a way to visit Kanye in Wyoming, Kris worried that her daughter was "struggling a bit."
"I don't know how she's dealing with the stress of it all," the famed momager relayed. "That's what I worry about. She's always like, the calm in the storm. I think she's got a lot on her plate."
Realizing that Kim just needed support, Kris encouraged Khloe and Kourtney to plan something to "lighten" the situation. "There's a lot going on in the media right now and Kim is going through a really, really hard time," Khloe said later on. "She's dealing with a lot internally. I think my mom's idea to get Kim to have a good time is really cute."
Thus, Khloe and Kourtney planned a fun night in at the Malibu vacation home. With younger sister Kendall Jenner watching the kids, the Kardashian ladies were able to let loose.
Yet, while relaxing by the fire, Kourtney shared that she had a talk with Kanye about the Twitter drama. "He called me the other morning, I meant to tell you," the Poosh founder expressed. "He said, 'It would be nice to be able to say things.' I said, 'Yeah, say what you want to say. Maybe it'll start people thinking a certain way or getting a thought in their head, but did you have to say those tweets publicly?'"
According to Kourtney, Kanye acknowledged that it would've been better to share those thoughts "one on one."
Kourtney added, "It wasn't an argument. We were just clearing it up, I guess."
Rather than dwell on the topic at hand, Khloe encouraged the group to continue there fun night, which included a cheers to Kim. Nothing beats a sisterly bond!
The next morning, Khloe encouraged Kim to lean on the family during this time. "I do just want you to know, it's never a problem, you're never a burden on me or your sisters or your mom," Khloe stated. "Like, none of us feel that way at all. We want you to know that we're here for you and we love you and whatever you choose to do is what you choose to do."
Although Kim appreciated the support, she said she had to "figure things out on my own."
"My life with Kanye, I got this. Like, I'm dealing with it on my own," Kim concluded in a confessional. "It's gonna be ok. And I love coming over to Malibu and escaping and being just as in the moment as possible."
