8 'Vaccine Shirts' to Help You Rock The Latest Pandemic Fashion Trend

After contributing $1 million to coronavirus research at Vanderbilt University's Medical Center last year, Dolly Parton finally got to a taste of her own medicine when she received her coronavirus vaccine a few weeks ago. While most were focused on the meaningful full circle moment, we could not help but notice the genius, shimmery cold-shoulder sweater she wore for the occasion. Instead of having to hike up her sleeves or awkwardly pull down a tee for the injection, she just sat there looking fabulous thanks to the cut-outs on her sweater!

Fast forward a few weeks later, many people are following in her footsteps and seeking out cold-shoulder sweaters and shirts for their vaccine appointments. Not only is the 'Vaccine Top' trend great for making a fashion statement while getting your vaccine, you can also wear this classic style year-round!

See below for our favorite 'Vaccine Tops'.