Gia GiudiceBritney SpearsTV-GuideGalerienVideos
EXKLUSIV

Watch Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner's Hilarious Blooper Reel for Their Safely Ad

Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner recently launched a line of home cleaning and self-care products. Watch their new ad and its blooper reel.

von Corinne Heller Mär 25, 2021 21:20Tags
ExklusivKris JennerKardashiansChrissy Teigen
Weitere: Watch Chrissy Teigen & Kris Jenner's Hilarious Ad Bloopers

Will someone give Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner their own show already?

Teigen may have quit Twitter, but she continues to showcase her sense of humor elsewhere. The model, TV personality and influencer and longtime friend Jenner both brought the laughs while filming ads for their new plant-based home cleaning and self-care product line, Safely. Don't believe us? Just watch the blooper video shared exclusively with E! News.

In the original ad, Teigen presents ideas to Jenner, who expresses her feelings about them using a rubber hand mounted on a stick.

"So here's what I know," the model says in the ad. "To launch a real business, you need three things. One, a kick-ass product. Check. Two, a big celebrity endorsement. Check! And three, a catchy jingle. And, I gotta say, I just so happen to know one of the greatest entertainers of our time. I know this person intimately, inside and out. It's Kris Jenner."

On Thursday, March 25, Teigen and Jenner launched Safety, in partnership with Emma Grede, co-founder of Khloe Kardashian's Good American apparel brand. The line includes products such as hand sanitizer, hand soap and laundry detergent.

foto
Chrissy Teigen's Best Clapbacks

"In my DNA is the extremely strong desire to always be cleaning everything," Jenner told The New York Times. "I've done a 180 in the way I identify what clean means to me."

She added, "Poor Khloe, we all have the same gene. If I go over to Khloe's house, she's walking around with a bottle of something, scrubbing, at all times."

Top Stories

1

What to Expect From American Horror Story: Double Feature

2

Sommer Ray Accuses Machine Gun Kelly of Cheating on Her With Megan Fox

3

Ryan Edwards' Wife Speaks Out After Alleged Teen Mom Firings

Watch the blooper reel above and watch the pair's Safely ad below:

Shop the full line at getsafely.com.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premieres Monday, Apr. 12 at 9:05 p.m., only on E!

Top Stories

1

Sommer Ray Accuses Machine Gun Kelly of Cheating on Her With Megan Fox

2

Ryan Edwards' Wife Speaks Out After Alleged Teen Mom Firings

3

This New Pic of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana Will Give You Chills

4

The Cast of The Outsiders Then and Now Will Blow Your Mind

5
EXKLUSIV

Gia Giudice Reacts to Will Smith's TikTok Impact on RHONJ Song