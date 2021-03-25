Would Justin Theroux Join the Sex and the City Revival? Watch His Response

And just like that, Justin Theroux made us even more hopeful about the Sex and the City revival series.
When asked if he would be willing to join the cable network's upcoming reboot, And Just Like That, Theroux joked to E! News, "Let me check my email or see if anyone called. I still have no email from Sarah Jessica."
Jokes aside, he's totally game. "Yeah, of course I would love to," he said. "If they wanted to have me, I'd do Sex and The City again."
On a 1998 episode of the original series, Theroux, now 49, played Jared, a conceited author and friend of Stanford (Willie Garson). A year later, he returned as Vaughn Wysel, a short story writer who dates Carrie...and whose sexual performance leaves much to be desired. While that character wasn't exactly the dreamiest, Valerie Harper did play his mom. So it wasn't all so bad.
"I got to work with the beautiful and hilarious Valerie Harper, who I love, and of course Sarah Jessica, who's such a shiny penny and so much fun to work with, so great," the actor, now starring in Apple TV+'s The Mosquito Coast, told E! News. "Those writers on that show were hilarious."
In his opinion, nabbing a spot of SATC was a BFD. "It's sort of like a rite of passage, I think, in New York, at the time, when you're sort of a younger actor to do Sex and the City," he said. "That and, you know, Law & Order. Law & Order, I still haven't done, which I'm determined to do at some point."
The Sex and the City revival series was announced in January and 10 episodes have been ordered. Parker will reprise her role in And Just Like That, which will reunite her with original cast members Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, who will again play Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes, respectively. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, will not appear on the TV reboot.
While Cattrall has yet to weigh in on the reboot, she did like a telling tweet about her decision. "I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is great example of putting yourself first," read the message. "Well done @KimCattrall."