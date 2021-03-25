Khloe Kardashian's Shocking Story About Stealing Kris Jenner's Car Is Every Parent's Worst Nightmare

What's a parent's ultimate nightmare?

Well, during the Thursday, March 25 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Khloe Kardashian recalled stealing her mom Kris Jenner's car.

"I stole my mom's Range Rover in the in the middle—not the middle of the night. It might have been like nine or 10, but she was already asleep," the Keeping Up with the Kardashian's star recalled. "I stuck out. I stuffed my bed with pillows. I just knew I was wiser than anybody else."

Khloe continued, "Stole the car. I went to a party at a hotel and I parked my car. Valet comes knocking on the door and they're like, ‘Excuse me, there's this car that's on fire and your car is next to it and it's burning—half of it."

Uh, what? The reality star went on to explain that a woman was cheating on their husband in the hotel and the husband got revenge by lighting her car on fire.