David DobrikKaty & OrlandoJessica SimpsonTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Tarte, Murad, It Cosmetics & More

Hurry, you only have 24 hours to get these discounts.

von Marenah Dobin Mär 25, 2021 14:29Tags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Flash SaleShop Sales
E-comm: Sephoras Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Tarte, Murad, & It CosmeticsSephora/E! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway and Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.

You need to hurry up! Today is the only day to get 50% off It Cosmetics concealer, Murad moisturizer, and Tarte eyebrow products.

lesen
Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off It Cosmetics, Murad, Tarte & More

Tarte Frameworker Brow Pomade

Outline, define, and fill in brows with the Frameworker Pomade from Tarte. It's smudge-proof and stays put for 24 hours.

$17
$9
Sephora

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer

This concealer from It Cosmetics has a full-coverage formula with a natural finish. It diminishes the appearance of dark circles, dark spots, fine lines, and imperfections for up to 24 hours without creasing.

$28
$14
Sephora

Top Stories

1
EXKLUSIV

Does Jessica Simpson Want an Apology From Ex John Mayer? She Says...

2

Adam Levine Unveils Dramatic Tattoo That Covers His Entire Leg

3
EXKLUSIV

Gia Giudice Reacts to Will Smith's TikTok Impact on RHONJ Song

Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel

Use this lightweight, oil-free gel moisturizer to increase the skin's moisture retention for up to five days. The Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel locks in hydration and plumps the skin in addition to combatting dullness and uneven texture.

$62
$31
Sephora

Tarte Sketch & Set Brow Pencil and Tinted Gel

This Tarte set is two products in one. You'll get an eyebrow pencil with micro tip to fill in brows and a tinted gel to keep them in place all day long

$24
$12
Sephora

While you're shopping for makeup, check out the foundation that went viral on TikTok.

Top Stories

1
EXKLUSIV

Does Jessica Simpson Want an Apology From Ex John Mayer? She Says...

2

Adam Levine Unveils Dramatic Tattoo That Covers His Entire Leg

3
EXKLUSIV

Gia Giudice Reacts to Will Smith's TikTok Impact on RHONJ Song

4

Britney Spears Requests Jodi Montgomery as Her Permanent Conservator

5

That's Not Even Her Real Name: 25 Secrets About Reese Witherspoon