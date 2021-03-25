Teresa Giudice Reveals How Her New Boyfriend Luis Compares to Ex Joe Giudice

Weitere : Joe & Teresa Giudice Officially Split After 20 Years of Marriage

Things are so good between Teresa Giudice and her new boyfriend, she's using this special word.

It's been nearly five months since fans officially learned of the new romance in the Real Housewives of New Jersey star's life. "Excited to reveal my new boyfriend," the mom of four teased in a Facebook post on Nov. 9. While she was coy about the details at first, Teresa is not hiding the fact that she's head over heels these days for her man, Luis "Louie" Ruelas. During a remote appearance Wednesday, March 24 on Watch What Happens Live, she dished on her relationship to host Andy Cohen, including that Luis wanted to travel to the Bahamas to meet her famous ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

While it doesn't seem like the trip has happened yet, she shared that they have spoken on the phone. And, in addition to usual couple behavior—like double dating with her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga—the two have even invested in a multimillion dollar property together.