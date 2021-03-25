Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Adorably Matches Outfits With Newborn Daughter Sterling

Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews and their newborn daughter Sterling are already sharing fashion inspo.
Brittany took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 24 to post a sweet pic of herself and the little one wearing matching outfits as they both prepared to call it a night.
"Matching PJs with baby girl is my fav," the 25-year-old fitness influencer captioned the shot, adding pleading-face and two-hearts emojis.
The photo included their legs, and the two of them each appeared to be adorned in similar shades of pink. Sterling was seemingly wearing the same frilly zippered Posh Peanut one-piece that Brittany posted a photo of the tyke rocking earlier this month.
"Ruffle butt," the proud mom captioned her pic of the baby in the outfit back on March 4.
There was a time when the couple, who announced Sterling's birth on Feb. 20, proclaimed they were uninterested in sharing baby pics.
"We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right," Brittany explained via Instagram on Feb. 24. "I know the Internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."
This has clearly changed, although their images of Sterling intentionally conceal her face.
On March 10, Brittany shared the first video of Sterling as she cradled the child in her arms while working out. Later, on March 20, she posted the first pic of Patrick, 25, holding their bundle of joy.