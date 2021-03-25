Adam Levine Unveils Dramatic Tattoo That Covers His Entire Leg

Weitere : Do "The Voice" Coaches Miss Adam Levine?

Adam Levine is riding a wave of pain after getting his entire leg tattooed.

The Maroon 5 frontman debuted the massive tattoo on Wednesday, March 24, revealing the literal wave that is now sweeping from his ankle and across his thigh. The wave, which is styled similar to that of the famous art piece The Great Wave Off Kanagawa by Japanese artist Hokusai, wraps around his entire limb.

He captioned the video, "Today was ouch but worth it." The artist later joked that having the tattoo on his leg made it "the most painful way to get a tan."

This is just the latest addition to Adam's body of work. According to multiple reports, this is the singer's 27th tattoo.

In 2016, Adam took on the task of getting an enormous siren on his back, with a ship and the horizon in the background. In total, it took about six months to complete.