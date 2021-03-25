Miley Cyrus Jokes Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Named Their Baby Girl After Hannah Montana

With Sophie Turner as her mom and Joe Jonas as her dad, we already knew little Willa had the best of both worlds.

But now, the 8-month-old baby girl has been showered with love from none other than Hannah Montana herself.

On Wednesday, March 24, Miley Cyrus sent a bouquet of flowers from her pop star alter ego to Joe and his family in honor of the 15th anniversary of her Disney Channel show, Hannah Montana.

But hidden in her handwritten card was a sneaky clue that sent fans into a tizzy, as they wondered whether Willa's real name has been Hannah Montana all along?!

Here's what happened: Joe posted a picture of the star-shaped flower arrangement, with purple, yellow and pink blooms. He wrote, "HOLY HANNAH MONTANA!!! THANK YOU @mileycyrus WE LOVE IT! THIS IS EPIC!!"

Sophie added, "THANK U HANNAH WE [purple heart] U."

However, Smilers zoomed in on the note that Miley had written for the couple. It appeared to read, "To: Joe & Sophie! It was so sweet of you to name your daughter after me! Sending all my love to little Miss Hannah Montana! Love, Hannah Montana."