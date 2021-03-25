15 Amazon Kitchen Finds to Make Your Life Easier

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Amazon has everything you could think of from swimwear to dresses and other problem-solvers. Plus, the convenience of Prime shipping gives us another incentive to click "add to cart".... very often. Even so, there are endless items to choose from, especially when it comes to kitchen gadgets and tools.
If you need help narrowing down your selections, check out some of our favorite Amazon kitchen essentials below.
Amazon Basics Silicone, Non-Stick, Food Safe Baking Mats (2 Pack)
There's no need to grease the pan with oil or cooking sprays if you use these non-stick silicone baking mats instead. They're oven safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, reusable and easy to clean.
Hamilton Beach Power Elite Blender
You don't have to spend a lot of money on a great blender. The Hamilton Beach Power Elite Blender has 12 blending functions and 5 easy-to-read buttons. Over 12,000 Amazon customers love it so much that they posted 5-star reviews.
Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer
Don't worry about accidental cuts in the kitchen. Simply and safely slice bagels, rolls, muffins and more with the Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer. Its average rating is a perfect 5-star review. With over 10,000 Amazon customers in agreement, you should see what the hype is about.
Glisten Garbage Disposer Foaming Cleaner (2 Pack)
Pour this into your sink and wait for the foam to rise to the surface as it cleans your garbage disposal in just 2 minutes.
Hamilton Beach Electric Coffee Grinder
Do you love the idea of freshly ground coffee in the morning? The Hamilton Beach Electric Coffee Grinder quietly grinds up enough beans for 12 cups of coffee.
Keurig K-Classic K-50 Coffee Maker
If grinding up your coffee beans is too much for your morning routine, take the simple route with this single-serve coffee maker from Keurig. All you have to do insert a pod and select your cup size for fresh coffee in less than a minute.
DecoBros Kitchen Counter and Cabinet Pan Organizer Shelf Rack
Maximize your cabinet/countertop space with this organizer that stores pans and lids. You can use it vertically, horizontally, or even mount it to the wall with the included screws.
Microwave Splatter Cover
You'll cut down on the microwave cleanup with this splatter cover. Put this over your dish and it will keep the splatter off your microwave. It even keeps the steam contained for more reheating. If you don't feel like cleaning the microwave splatter cover, it can be washed in the dishwasher.
Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner Wipes (2 Pack)
Cleaning stainless steel appliances doesn't have to be complicated. These wipes remove grease, residue, fingerprints, and watermarks from your fridge, dishwasher, oven, or grill.
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, and Warmer
The Instant Pot Duo is a must-have appliance. It's not just a slow cooker. You can make ribs, soups, rice, yogurt, poultry, beans, desserts and more.
Buy-To Cleaning Brush For Cutlery
Clean your knives without hurting your fingers with this cleaning brush. You can also use it to clean knives, forks, and other tableware. It's available in pink and blue.
Simple Houseware Over the Cabinet Door Organizer Holder
Make the most out of your cabinet storage with this organizer to store cutting boards, baking pans, and other kitchen essentials. Simply hang the organizer over the top of your cabinet door or mount it to the wall with the included hardware.
Gorilla Grip Original Oversized Cutting Board, 3 Piece Set
These Gorilla cutting boards come in a three-piece set with a wide variety of colors to choose from. There's a large, medium, and small cutting board to accommodate different cooking tasks. They're durable for all of your needs and dishwasher safe.
Dash Machine for Individual Paninis, Hash Browns, & Waffles
You can do so much with this tiny appliance. Use the dual non-stick machine to whip up panini sandwiches, hash browns, waffles, and more in just minutes.
Angry Mom Microwave Cleaner
Just add vinegar and water to the Angry Mom Microwave Cleaner, set the microwave timer for 5-7 minutes, and all of the microwave crud will be gone.
