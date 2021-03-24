Jennifer Garner Explains Why She's "So Far" From Remarrying 6 Years After Ben Affleck Divorce

Weitere : Jennifer Garner Recreates "Alias" Pool Scene 18 Years Later

Jennifer Garner is perfectly fine being single—for now, at least.

In a new interview with People, the Yes Day star explained why she's not itching to walk down the aisle again following her 2015 split from former husband Ben Affleck, who is the father of her three children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, 9.

"I'm so far from it," the actress explained. "I mean I definitely don't think that I'll be single forever. But this is not the time. I don't need to complicate it; I'm good."

The Alias alum, who recently launched the cold-pressed organic foods company Once Upon a Farm, also shared that the time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic has helped her realize her strength.

"I've learned that I'm pretty sturdy," she told the magazine. "I'm okay when I'm in the house by myself. I'm okay when it's just the kids and me. I'm okay when they fall apart. I mean I have my moments, but pretty much, I'm really okay."