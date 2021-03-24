Catherine Lowe Recalls Facing "Damaging" Racial Slurs in Powerful Plea to End Anti-Asian Violence

As one of the few people of color cast on The Bachelor season 17, Catherine Giudici Lowe thought she "was there just to check a box," she has admitted, adding, "I knew that one of the reasons I was probably chosen was because I was Filipino." But she refused to let that deter her on her quest to find love—or ever, really, as she has always found pride in who she is. Here, amid a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, the mom of three (with Sean Lowe) details the heartbreaking racism she has faced and makes a plea for everyone to respect—and celebrate—our differences.

Inside each of us there is a need to belong. And while we may look different from the majority, we still want to be seen as equals—as humans—and want to be set apart from the injurious stereotypes that have plagued our communities for decades and, now more pressing, these past turbulent months.