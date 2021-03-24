Jay Leno Apologizes for Past Jokes Targeting Asian Communities

Jay Leno is apologizing for jokes he has made throughout his career that targeted Asian communities.

According to multiple reports, the former Tonight Show host was able to have a Zoom call with Media Action Network for Asian Americans. While speaking to the activist group's leader Guy Aoki, Jay admitted some of his past comments were wrong.

"At the time I did those jokes, I genuinely thought them to be harmless," Jay shared via Variety. "I was making fun of our enemy North Korea, and like most jokes, there was a ring of truth to them."

He continued, "At the time, there was a prevailing attitude that some group is always complaining about something, so don't worry about it. Whenever we received a complaint, there would be two sides to the discussion: Either ‘We need to deal with this' or ‘Screw ‘em if they can't take a joke.' Too many times I sided with the latter even when in my heart I knew it was wrong."

Since 1992, MANAA's mission has been to address the negative Asian American stereotypes perpetuated by the media. The non-profit organization based in Los Angeles aims to advocate for positive portrayals of Asian Americans in media.