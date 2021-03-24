David DobrikKaty & OrlandoJessica SimpsonTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Cole Sprouse Reveals He'll Only Watch Old Episodes of Suite Life When He's Doing This

During a segment of “73 Questions” for Vogue, Cole Sprouse revealed what else he’s doing when he watching re-runs of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

Mär 24, 2021
PromisCole Sprouse
What do you enjoy doing when you're drunk?

Well, during a segment of "73 Questions" for Vogue, which was published on Wednesday, March 24, Cole Sprouse, 28, shared one of his favorite drunken pastimes: watching his childhood claim to fame, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

To be exact, his full answer was: "When I'm drunk or feeling narcissistic." When asked how it feels to watch his younger self, he explained, "I really don't like to watch anything that I do, so I try to stay away from it."

Given Cole and his twin brother Dylan Sprouse were 13 years old when they booked Suite Life, the interviewer, Joe Sabia, asked, "If you could go back in time, what would you tell your younger self?"

The actor replied, "Hmm, get a good financial advisor and don't do your own taxes, kid." And yes, he's speaking from experience on that one, but instead of getting into the story, he asked Joe, "Are you the government?"

 

The Suite Life on Deck Cast: Then and Now

The Riverdale alum also shared his favorite moment from filming The Suite Life. "Well, when I graduated middle school, the crew threw a big graduation and I cried on screen," he admitted. "And you know what? I think it's on video somewhere so maybe just scrub that."

Even though he's been known as a twin for the majority of his career, Cole shared that it wasn't difficult for him to find his own identity outside of his brother.

"It was hard for the audience, I think," he explained. "But it's a double-edged sword. I get to bask in all of Dylan's accomplishments too, so, I take credit."

