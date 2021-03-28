Why Julia Stiles Still Loves Her Old Movies As Much As You Do

Weitere : Happy Birthday Julia Stiles!: E! News Rewind

For some stars, reflecting back on their first film roles—the parts they accepted when turning down a job wasn't exactly an option—is entirely cringe-worthy, an exercise in humility. (See: George Clooney any time he discusses 1997's Batman & Robin.)

And while Julia Stiles admits that seeing her teenage self on-screen in flicks like 10 Things I Hate About You and Save the Last Dance isn't the easiest, she certainly doesn't hate her earliest fare.

Not even close. Not even a little bit. Not even at all.

"It's really funny to me when people tell me which movies they respond to," she remarked to The L.A. Times in 2017, "and it's usually movies I didn't expect would resonate with people so many years later."

More often than not, the name-checked film is 2000's loose adaption of William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew that introduced the world to future stars Gabrielle Union, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Heath Ledger.