Orlando Bloom Reacts After That Interview About His Daily Routine Goes Viral

Orlando Bloom is speaking out about his viral morning routine.

After the 44-year-old actor made headlines for an interview with The Sunday Times in which he detailed his daily regimen, the Pirates of the Caribbean star appeared on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show With Sky and spoke about the internet's reaction.

"Don't start!" he said with a laugh during the March 23 episode of the Virgin Radio U.K. program. "I've been the running joke of just about everybody between my friend groups and families—when you read that out loud!"

In the article, Bloom outlined how he starts his day, including what he has for breakfast.

"I like to earn my breakfast, so I'll just have some green powders that I mix with brain octane oil, a collagen powder for my hair and nails, and some protein," he told the publication. "It's all quite LA, really. Then I'll go for a hike while I listen to some Nirvana or Stone Temple Pilots."