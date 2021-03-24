See Kelly Clarkson React as Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Favorite NSFW Song

Kelly Clarkson may be the most relatable person ever.
During the Tuesday, March 23 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed her go-to pick-me-up song is from Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion.
"Wet ass p--sy," said the Country Strong star. And while the answer was as straightforward as you can get it, it was the daytime host's reaction that made the moment priceless.
Kelly visibly took a moment to process what she heard before standing up to have a laughing fit. She then threw herself onto her set couch as she wheezed out, "Oh my god! I'm done, I'm done!"
"That was—I literally—I need to see the tape back," the American Idol alum said between giggles. "Because I felt like I was like, ‘Oh…wait, what?' That was amazing!"
As she attempted to compose herself, she exclaimed, "God, went for favorite guest this season. No, that was amazing. I needed that in my soul."
The WAP praise comes days after Cardi B and Candace Owens' Twitter rumble after the conservative commentator called the rapper's 2021 Grammy Awards performance "grotesque."
"This seems like an attack on American values, American traditions, and you're actually actively trying to make children aspire to things that are grotesque," Candance said during an appearance on Tucker Carlson's show.
Later adding, "This is not the patriarchy that's keeping young woman down. It's displays like this—displays of blatant nudity and sexualization—that is keeping women down in this society."
Of course, the "Bodak Yellow" artist caught wind of the comments and shared a clip of the conversation on Twitter with the caption, "Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS !!! Wap wap wap." Not everyone is a fan like Gwyneth it seems.