Bryce Hall Says He's Being Painted "as the Villain" After Breakup From Addison Rae

Bryce Hall is breaking his silence after he and Addison Rae decided to go their separate ways for good.
The YouTube and TikTok personality took to Twitter on Tuesday, March 23 to address how he's being portrayed, as news of his breakup with the 20-year-old star continued to make headlines.
"the media paints me as the villain, it's actually so f--ked lmao," he captioned his post, and added, "the petty is real."
Earlier on Tuesday, E! News reported the social media stars had officially called it quits, with a source telling us that Bryce faced cheating allegations following his Las Vegas trip in February.
While the insider didn't dive into details on the infidelity rumors, they noted that the duo is "very busy concentrating on their careers."
Additionally, Addison seemingly commented on her relationship status during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music when discussing her new track, "Obsessed."
While speaking to the host about her music, the singer seemed to refer to Bryce as her ex.
"So the night recording this... I was driving right before the studio, I had dropped off my ex-boyfriend, my boyfriend at the time," she shared. "I dropped him off at his house... He looked at me and was like, 'I'm obsessed with you.' And I was like, 'Me too.'"
"And I didn't really mean that. It was kind of an accident," she admitted. "I mean, I didn't really mean that, I kind of meant, 'I'm obsessed with you too.' But he was like, 'Oh, are you obsessed with yourself?' And I was like, 'You know what? I should be.' And then I was like, 'But I'm obsessed with you too, whatever.'"
The twosome had trouble in paradise after Bryce enjoyed a weekend getaway in Sin City. Because, despite the famous saying, what happened in Vegas didn't actually stay in Vegas.
According to Vulture, on March 1, YouTuber KeemStar claimed to have unverified screenshots of a woman alleging she hooked up with Bryce. Following the cheating rumors, he tweeted, "I didn't cheat on Addison."
Two days prior, Bryce told YouTuber Kevin Wong he was still very much in a relationship with Addison, saying, "Everything's fine. I don't know why everybody overreacts, but until we do our own thing or say anything—I don't know, I feel like everyone's overreacting about stupid s--t."
On March 3, the "Obsessed" singer took to Instagram Stories to explain that she wanted to keep certain things about her life private, including her love life.
"I love yall and am always so grateful for the kind words and support you show me. Sharing my life with y'all makes me happy, but some things I choose to handle offline," she shared at the time. "When and if I want to share, i will make that decision. thank you again for all the love and support. hate is never the answer."
After sparking romance rumors since 2019, Addison and Bryce officially confirmed they were together in November 2020.