Why Khloe Kardashian Is Afraid to Open Up About Tristan Thompson Relationship on KUWTK

Khloe Kardashian wants to keep her private life private.

In this clip from Thursday, March 25's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the E! personality confronts Scott Disick about his headline-making comment on one of her Instagram posts. For those who may've missed it, on one of Khloe's promotional posts for Good American, Scott declared Tristan Thompson a "lucky man."

And, as Khloe details in the new footage above, this caused fans to go into a tizzy and several unexpected headlines in the press. "Scott, I got a whole lot of action this weekend and Friday from your little comment you made on the 'gram," the mother of one states. "The amount of action I received?"

In a confessional, Khloe reveals that the innocent remark resulted in her getting "bombarded with text messages" and questions from her publicist. She continues, "Honestly, me and Tristan are figuring things out, but I'm still trying to navigate my way through my feelings and that's how I want to keep it."